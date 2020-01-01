“Operatives and investigators of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for Nizhny Novgorod have suppressed the activities of citizens suspected of stealing savings of local residents by way of providing services of plastic windows repair and replacement at inflated prices.

According to the investigation, to implement the criminal scheme, the offenders organized a company, rented an office in the Svetlogorsky lane of the regional center and hired staff.

Employees of the company called Nizhny Novgorod residents and offered services of repair of windows and PVC structures. Then they came to those who agreed. When carrying out the so-called preventive maintenance of window frames and fittings, they informed the tenants that the windows installed in the apartment were allegedly out of order and required expensive repairs or replacement for better quality ones. To look convincing during their communication with the client, one of the scammers called an accomplice - a pseudo representative of the factory-producer of window frames. In the conversation, the accomplices discussed the discount, which would be supposedly received by the customer. In fact, the cost of services and materials was many times overstated.

To date, 18 local residents aged from 60 to 83, deceived by representatives of the company, have contacted the police of Nizhny Novgorod. The damage caused to the victims exceeded one million rubles. There is every reason to believe that there may be more victims who have suffered from the actions of the accomplices.

Two suspects of the committed crime have been detained by police. Searches were carried out in the company's office and at the places of residence of the defendants. The company's documents, including 170 contracts with citizens, computer equipment, mobile phones, bank cards, which were allegedly used in the commission of criminal acts, were seized.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Nizhny Novgorod instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all facts of the scammers unlawful activity, their possible accomplices and injured citizens,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.