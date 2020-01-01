Today, accompanied by officers of the Russian Bureau of Interpol and the FPS of Russia, a resident of the Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous District - Ugra Dmitri Girenko, charged with attempted drug trafficking, was brought to the Russian Federation from the Kingdom of Morocco.

According to investigators, the offender purchased in a contactless way a plant-based drug through an Internet messenger. He planned to subsequently resell the banned substances at a higher price for profit. However, the attempt at an illegal transaction was suppressed by the police.

Criminal proceedings were instituted by the investigative authorities on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 1 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Based on the request of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous District - Ugra in May 2019, the defendant was put on the international wanted list.

In August of the same year, he was detained in Morocco. The extradition took place at the Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.