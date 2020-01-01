“In the city of Krasnoyarsk, the leadership of the Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory met with Valerio Dzanetti, who during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin made a request for the Russian citizenship. Valerio has lived in the Krasnoyarsk Territory for 8 years. For several years he taught foreign languages at one of the universities in Krasnoyarsk. Actively participates in the volunteer movement.

The Chief of the Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, police colonel Elena Sidelnikova, explained to Valerio Dzanetti the procedure for getting the Russian citizenship and the list of necessary documents. It has been agreed that the Italian volunteer will in the near future present all the documents, after which the issue of his admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation will be considered within the shortest possible time,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.