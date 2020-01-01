“Today, Yuri Khokhlov, who has worked as an advisor to the Head of the Federal Fisheries Agency of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, and who is accused of fraud, has been brought to Moscow from Larnaca, accompanied by officers of the Russian Bureau of Interpol and the FPS of Russia.

According to available information, the defendant for selfish purposes offered one of the candidates for a top position in the federal agency to assist in his appointment. He convinced the citizen that it was only possible to obtain the desired employment if $7 million was handed over to him.

However, the defendant had no real opportunity to influence the decision on the appointment and did not even intend to do so. According to preliminary data, he planned to appropriate the money.

The offender was apprehended while receiving the first part of the required amount. With respect to him a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. Violating it, he left the territory of Russia. In October 2018, the defendant was detained in the Republic of Cyprus.

At present, having granted the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation for his extradition, the Cypriot competent authorities handed over the defendant to their Russian counterparts. The extradition took place at the Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport," said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.