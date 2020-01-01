Officers of the first battalion of the Road Patrol Service of the Road Patrol Service regiment of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District (CAD) of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow rescued people from a burning building.

On December 3, at about 5 a.m. while on patrol route in the center of the capital, the road patrol crew consisting of Senior Lieutenant of the Police Vadim Solodukhin, Senior Lieutenant of the Police Vladimir Prokhorov and police warrant officer Kirill Zheleznyak on Durov Street found a fire on the third floor of the seven-story building. The police immediately reported the incident to the duty-unit and called emergency services.

Noticing a passing-by vehicle with a lifting mechanism, the police stopped it and began rescuing people. They evacuated 12 people from the burning building with the help of the tower.

After the arrival of officers of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and the ambulance, the inspectors assisted them and ensured the safety of the traffic in the area of the incident.