“Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Belorechensky District of the Krasnodar Territory detained a suspect of a robbery attack.

The police duty-unit received a report that at lunchtime unknown persons in personal protective suits entered the premises of the store. Threatening the workers, they openly stole about 270 items of jewelry and fled in an unknown direction. The amount of the damage exceeded 4 million rubles.

The police officers who arrived at the address inspected the scene and interviewed eyewitnesses. As a result of operational search measures criminal investigators found that one of the suspects had left for the Republic of Adygea. He was detained at his place of residence and taken to the Police Division.

The Vaz-2110 car, on which the offenders moved, was found in the forest strip. Police found some of the stolen property inside the vehicle.

Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Belorechensky District of the Krasnodar Territory instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The suspect was indicted and detention was selected as the preventive measure for him.

Currently all the circumstances of the incident are being established and the search for accomplices is underway. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.