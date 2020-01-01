”The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated a criminal case on charges of "illegal banking activity involving the extraction of income on an especially large scale."

The Criminal Investigation unit of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 172 of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to investigators, the offender created a credit organization with an office on the Novocherkassky Boulevard, that was not registered in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation. To carry out his illegal banking operations of funds cashing out, he used several companies with signs of fictitiousness. For his services, the defendant received a financial reward of at least 13 per cent of the amounts received in the accounts of the controlled companies.

According to preliminary estimates the illegal income exceeded 390 million rubles.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.