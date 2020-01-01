“In Nizhny Novgorod Region, officers of the Unit for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kstovsky District suppressed the production of unmarked alcoholic products and revealed a fact of illegal migration organizing.

In the city of Kstovo, traffic patrol inspectors stopped a truck whose driver presented documents for the transportation of mineral water. In fact, there were about 9,000 bottles of vodka in the truck. The driver was detained and delivered to the police division.

In the course of further activities, the police found a clandestine workshop for the production, and bottling of alcohol-containing products, as well as a warehouse where the goods were stored. Operatives seized more than 16,000 liters of alcohol and more than 32,000 bottles of vodka with labels of well-known brands. In addition, more than 18,000 units of empty glass bottles were found.

A study of samples of the seized finished product by forensic experts showed that it contained from 33 to 40% of ethanol.

Fifteen citizens of neighboring countries engaged in illegal labor activities were also detained. Administrative protocols were drawn with regard to them on offenses stipulated by Article 18.10 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 171.1 and 322.1 of the RF Criminal Code. A preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the driver who had been illegally transporting the counterfeit alcohol.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish the organizer of the illegal business and all the participants in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.