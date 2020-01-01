“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Zleleznodorozhny District of the city of Ryazan and the Russian Department of the Federal Security Service (FSB), detained a suspect of attempted sale of drugs on a particularly large scale, committed by a group of persons by prior agreement. According to investigators, he was engaged in the supply of drugs to a number of Russian regions for subsequent sale through on-line stores.

As a result of operational search measures, the identity of the alleged offender was established. With the power support by the special purpose detachment “Grom” police detained a previously convicted citizen of one of the neighboring countries. In the car of his girl-friend he was transporting several packages with tablets and crystalline substance, the total weight of which was 13 kilograms. The caches were equipped behind the cladding of the luggage compartment. According to the results of the examination, the seized substances were recognized as synthetic drugs. The large batch, which was seized by the police, would be enough to produce 130,000 single doses.

The investigative unit of the Administration for Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region have instituted criminal a case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.