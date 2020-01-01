“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region detained citizens engaged in illegal cashing out of the maternity (family) capital.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that the offenders, being managers and employees of real estate agencies, assisted in the selection and purchase of housing to owners of state certificates for maternity (family) capital. They persuaded citizens to issue a power of attorney to use the payment with granting the right to buy housing at their discretion. At the same time, the scammers deliberately selected premises of small size in remote areas of the region, the cost of which did not correspond to the prices specified in the purchase and sale contracts.

After the registration of a real estate transaction, a package of fictitious documents was submitted to a government agency with an application for the use of the maternity (family) capital funds to pay the cost of housing under the contract or to repay a fictitious loan.

The received funds were distributed among themselves, leaving the certificate owners with illiquid and sometimes uninhabitable premises.

As a result of operational search activities, the suspects were detained in the cities of Orenburg and Novotroitsk.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

At present, about 200 citizens who, according to preliminary data, used the services of the scammers, have been interrogated. The alleged material damage exceeded 15 million rubles.

With respect to two detainees a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of house arrest, for one more - a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all possible accomplices and all the facts of the detainee’s unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.