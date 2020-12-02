The 2nd International Forum of Young Scientists “Youth. Science. Security” was held on-line at the Academy of Management of the Russian MIA from December 1 to December 2, 2020.

For the first time, the event was supported by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, the Federal Agency for Youth (Rosmolodezh) and the Coordinating Council for Youth in the Scientific and Educational Areas of the Council under the President of the Russian Federation.

On December 1, a plenary session was held, at which the head of the Academy of Management of the Russian MIA, Lieutenant General of the Police Andrei Konev, Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Elena Druzhinina and Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh) Grigory Gurov addressed welcoming words to the participants.

The main reports were presented by Nikita Marchenkov, Chairman of the Coordinating Council for Youth in the Scientific and Educational Areas of the Council under the President of the Russian Federation, Aleksandr Veraxa - Head of the Department of Psychology of Education and Pedagogy of the Faculty of Psychology of Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov, Zaur Mammedyarov - senior researcher of IMEMO of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Olga Ulyanina - head of the resource center of the Federal Resource Center for Psychological Service in the system of education of the Russian Academy of Education, Yulia Lapunova - deputy head of the department of operational and investigative activities of the Academy of Management of the MIA of Russia.

In addition, panel discussions were held on the forum's information platforms on countering extremism in the youth environment, ensuring environmental, energy, medical, information, social, cultural, moral, scientific, educational and food security of the Russian Federation.

On the second day of the forum, the program “Development Points” for students and employees of educational organizations of the Russian MIA “My Way in Science”, projects of the Coordinating Council for Youth in the Scientific and Educational Spheres of the Council for Science and Education under the President of the Russian Federation “Me in Science”, the identification and communication service platform “Science ID” and “Mr.President, I have an idea!” were presented.

Konstantin Chesnokov, Deputy Director of the Information Policy Department of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, spoke as part of the Rosmolodezh project “Equal Dialogue”.

The event was attended not only by young scientists and employees of higher education institutions, but also by representatives of federal government agencies, public associations, leading experts in various fields of scientific research.

To sum up the result of the work of the International Forum of Young Scientists “Youth. Science. Security” it is planned to publish a collection of scientific articles.

The forum's partners were the State Academic University of Humanities, Dagestan State University, Kazan (Volga) Federal University, SberUniversity, Russian National Medical Research University named after N.I. Pirogov, Federal Research Center for Plant Biological Protection, on the basis of which specialized panel discussions were held.

The general technical partner was the “Science ID” identification and communication service platform.