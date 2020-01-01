A 26-year-old citizen of one of the Central Asian states, who is suspected of distributing drugs in the territory of the republic, was detained by officers of the Police Patrol Service of the police division No.3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Vladikavkaz. In one of the streets of the city, a young man attracted the attention of the police with his inadequate behavior.

During a personal search, the suspect was found to have a plastic bag containing a bundle of drugs, which according to the forensic examination turned out to be heroin. It turned out that the detainee had arrived to the republic to illegally sell drugs to an unspecified number of persons in the territory of the republic. The foreigner managed to make two caches on the streets of the city, which were also found by the police.

In the course of subsequent operational activities, the guards of law examined the household where the attacker temporarily stayed. During the search, the police found and seized hundreds of packaged doses of heroin intended for sale, as well as the drug that the detained drug dealer did not have time to package. The total weight of the seized heroin is sufficient for about 800 single doses. Thus, thanks to the prompt and resolute actions of the police, a major drug channel has been cut off.

Currently, the suspect has been detained. Investigators instituted a criminal investigation into this fact on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 30, part 3 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. The detainee faces up to 15 years in prison.