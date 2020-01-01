“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the City of Saratov together with colleagues from the regional GA detained members of a group engaged in drug trafficking.

It was preliminarily established that the four offenders organized the production of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, as well as their transportation to the territory of Moscow and the Moscow Region for the purpose of sale through caches.

The respective roles of accomplices were clearly defined. According to available information, the duties of two accomplices included the manufacture of prohibited goods, packing and formation of wholesale batches. The third defendant was engaged in their transportation, the fourth – in the organization of the contactless sale.

During searches at the places of residence of the defendants in the Saratov and Moscow regions, the police seized more than 8 kilograms of drugs. Substances assumingly used for their production were also found.

Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region instituted 7 criminal cases on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation which have been combined in one proceeding.

The court has chosen in respect of three detainees a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody while the fourth participant is under house arrest,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.