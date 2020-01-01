“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Protvino and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan detained a resident of the city of Kazan and his wife, suspected of theft.

It has been established that the offenders created on the Internet a replicated website of one of the Russian credit and financial institutions. This resource had an external resemblance to the original site. The bank's clients believing that the site was the real one, entered the details of their payment cards into special forms on it. After learning this information, the accomplices transferred the money of citizens to controlled accounts.

On this fact the investigators instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police identified and detained the suspects at their place of residence in the city of Kazan. The man was taken to custody and the woman was given a restraining order in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

There are grounds to believe that the defendants are involved in the commission of similar crimes in Nizhny Novgorod, Ussuriysk, Saratov, Novosibirsk, as well as in the Republic of Tatarstan.

During the search, telephones, bank cards and other items of evidentiary relevance for the criminal case were found and seized. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.