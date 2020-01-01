“Officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department together with colleagues from the Central Administrative District of the capital and the MIA of Russia Division for the District of Arbat detained a suspect in the theft of money from the apartment of a pensioner.

Earlier, the police received a statement from an 83-year-old Muscovite. The elderly woman reported that unknown persons had entered her apartment in a house in Protocone Lane and stole all the savings she had been keeping in a closet. The damage from the crime exceeded 1 million rubles.

As a result of operational search measures, criminal investigation officers, on Dubninskaya Street, detained the suspect - a 30-year-old man with a previous criminal record, a visitor from a CIS country.

It was established that the offender opened the front door by picking up the keys, entered the victim's apartment and stole the money, which he subsequently disposed of at his discretion.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the District of Arbat of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Articles 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. Currently, the detainee has been charged with the incriminated act and a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody has been chosen with regard to him,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.