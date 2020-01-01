“Traffic Police Inspectors of the MIA of Russia Division for Aleksandrovsky District of the Stavropol Territory Senior Lieutenant of the Police Denis Chekanov and Lieutenant of the Police Aleksandr Yazykov rescued two children from a burning house.

While on their patrol route, police officers saw puffs of smoke above the apartment building on Stolbovaya Street in the village of Aleksandrovskoye. They alerted emergency services to the fire and immediately went to the fire source.

In the yard of the house police officers saw two people: a woman and her father. They reported that two children, aged 6 and 14, remained in the house. The front door was already engulfed in flames. Without waiting for the arrival of firefighters, the police officers broke the window frame glass and helped the two girls to get out into the street.

During the extinguishing of the fire by the arriving fire crew, the traffic inspectors ensured the safety of the traffic on the road near the burning house.

The mother of the rescued children thanked the police for the professionalism and speed shown in the emergency,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.