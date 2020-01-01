The duty-unit of the Kryukovsky police division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Solnechnogorsk received a statement from a local resident about the theft of jewelry from a house in Podolino. The total damage exceeded 1 million rubles.

As a result of operational search activities, the police detained a 38-year-old native of one of the neighboring republics on suspicion of committing the crime.

It was established that the offender was hired to clean the house of the applicant and, taking advantage of a moment, stole jewelry.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division initiated a criminal case against the woman on the grounds of a crime under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

Placement to custody was selected by the Solnechnogorsky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspect.