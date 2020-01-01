In the course of operational search activities, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan learned that a 32-year-old resident of Kazan, together with his 26-year-old girl-friend, were carrying out illegal banking activities related to funds cashing-out. Young people for two years carried out banking operations, receiving a reward in the form of commissions of at least 12% of each transaction. Their total income from the illegal activities for two years amounted to about 6 million rubles.

It was established that the residents of Kazan acted deliberately, out of selfish motives and realizing the illegality of their actions. They did not have the appropriate registration and special permit (license) for banking operations.

Investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 172 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal banking”.

ES&CC officers of the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan together with colleagues from the GA for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan, the Forensic Center of the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan and the special unit of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan as a result of simultaneous operational and investigative activities in the territory of Kazan and Naberezhnye Chelny conducted the detention of suspects and searches, during which financial documents, 135 bank cards, 47 seals of different organizations were seized.

Currently, necessary investigative actions and operational measures are being taken to document the suspects’ unlawful activities. Investigative activities to expose all those involved in these illegal activities are continued.