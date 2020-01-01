In Kizyl, the court found two locals, aged 43 and 62, guilty of a robbery attack.

The investigation found that in December 2019, the 43-year-old convict, along with an acquaintance, whose criminal case was set aside for a separate proceeding, came to the jewelry store. Wearing masks with slits for eyes, they broke into the premises. One of the offenders, threatening two sellers with a pneumatic gun, ordered them to sit and not to move and closed the front door from the inside. The second participant of the crime smashed show boxes with jewelry with a hammer. Then they began packing jewelry into a shopping bag, including gold and silver chains, bracelets and earrings. With the stolen property, the accomplices ran out into the street, where the 62-year-old driver-accomplice was waiting for them in a car, and fled the scene.

The total material damage exceeded one million rubles

The sellers immediately applied to the police for help. The next day, all the participants of the robbery attack were detained by the police. The stolen property was seized and returned to the shop owner.

The court sentenced the culprits to imprisonment in a maximum security penal colony. The 43-year-old man to 9 years, and his accomplice - to 8 years. In addition, they were obliged to compensate for moral harm to the girls-sellers.