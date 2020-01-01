In Perm, the court found an Udmurt Republic-born woman guilty of theft and robbery.

The investigation found that the offender together with her friend designed in advance a criminal plan: they decided to illegally enter the apartments of elderly Perm citizens posing as employees of the pension fund and, distracting them, steal money.

Thus, in October 2019, the women at a house entrance approached a pensioner and informed him that he was entitled to an add-on to his pension. The citizen let the strangers into his apartment. The women asked the man and his wife to bring one banknote to copy its number. Seeing where the owners hide their savings, the convict secretly stole the money, while her companion was distracting the pensioners. Then the offenders fled with money from the crime scene, causing a damage to the elderly in the amount of 200,000 rubles.

In the winter of 2019, the criminals decided to commit another theft, but not everything went according to the plan. The victim's wife saw that the convict was stealing money. Then the pseudo-employee of the pension fund pushed her, dropping the woman to the floor. The owner of the house hurried to the aid of his wife, but the intruder sprayed pepper spray in his face and ran out of the house together with her accomplice and the stolen money. The material damage amounted to 130 thousand rubles.

The victim applied to the police for help. During the operational-search activities the police identified the criminals and detained them. The material damage was voluntarily compensated in full.

The court sentenced the offender to an imprisonment for a terms of 5 years and 10 months in a general regime penal colony. The criminal case against her accomplice was set aside for a separate proceeding.