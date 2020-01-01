Officers of the Division for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Balashikhinskoye” as part of the operational and preventive operation “Illegal migrant” checked the production, warehouse and construction facilities, as well as dormitories located in the Urban District of Balashikha.
In total, as a result of the raid for violation by a foreign citizen of the rules of entry and for illegal labor activities in Russia, 26 illegal migrants were brought to administrative responsibility under Article 18.8 and Article 18.10 of the Code on Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation. Each of them was fined 5,000 rubles and then expelled from the country.
Currently a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation” has been instituted against a 42-year-old local woman by the Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration.
With respect to the suspect the Balashikhinsky City Court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.
