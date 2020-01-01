“Officers of the patrol-post service of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khoroshevsky district of Moscow, together with inspectors of the Road Patrol Service of the Northern Administrative District of the capital, detained robbery suspects.

The territorial police division was contacted by the administrator of a sauna located on Pyataya Magistralnaya Street. She said that unknown masked men broke into the sauna. They attacked her and clients with the intention of robbing them.

Police immediately arrived at the address and detained four suspects at the scene. They turned out to be residents of several regions of Russia.

It turned out that the offenders had threatened the visitors of the sauna with a stun gun, as well as objects similar to a knife and a gun. Then they openly stole more than 100,000 rubles, jewelry, mobile phones and other personal belongings. Immediately after the detention of the defendants, the owners were returned all the property stolen from them.

The Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure against the suspects. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.