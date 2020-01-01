“Criminal investigation operatives of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Samara Region detained a suspect of theft of citizens' money under the pretext of selling a dog.

According to preliminary data, on various internet trading sites the offender placed ads for the sale of a Pomeranian Spitz at a low price. Those wishing to buy the pet, the woman promised to organize its delivery at her own expense, provided the prepayment was made. To make the deal look plausible, she called customers by video link and showed the dog. After receiving the money, the swindler stopped communicating with customers.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Samara initiated three criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to available information, from May to October this year, similar statements were also received by the internal affairs bodies of other regions of Russia.

As a result of operational search measures, the 23-year-old woman from the city of Samara was detained. With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all facts of the Spitz owner’s unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.