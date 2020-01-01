Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Solnechnogorsk, detained two local residents aged 23 and 34, suspected of committing a series of thefts of vehicles.

It was established that the offenders, using special equipment to open locks and start the engine, in the evening stole a foreign-made car parked in the parking lot of one of the shopping centers in the settlement of Rzhavki.

As a result of operational search measures in the Dmitrovsky Urban District, the police established and with the support of the Rosgvardia, detained the suspects in a “quarantine” garage where an earlier stolen foreign-made car was found.

There is reason to believe that the offenders were involved in another similar crime committed in the Urban District. The total damage from the two crimes amounted to about 5 million rubles.

The investigator of the MIA of Russia Division has instituted criminal proceedings into the facts on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.