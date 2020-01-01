In the course of joint work, officers of the immigration control division of the Administration for Migration Issues of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea and the FSB of Russia Border Directorate for the Republic of Crimea identified four citizens of the neighboring county engaged in illegal labor activities in one of the private houses in the Leninsky District of the Republic of Crimea.

An individual entrepreneur - a citizen of the neighboring state, staying in the Republic of Crimea on a temporary residence permit, hired workers and supervised the process of construction.

During the investigation proceedings, officers of the immigration control division of the Administration for Migration Issues of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea initiated four cases of administrative offense under part 1 of Article 18.10 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. The offenders will face administrative penalties in the form of a fine of 2,000 rubles.

For violation of the regime of stay in Russia against two foreigners, protocols have been drawn up under part 1 of Article 18.10 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. The files of the cases have been submitted to the Leninsky District Court for a procedural decision.

The employer who has committed violations of the law has also been brought to justice. Currently, an administrative case has been instituted against him on the grounds of an offence under part 1 of Article 18.15 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. The citizen as a legal entity faces a fine of 250, 000 to 800,000 rubles for each illegally employed foreigner.