“Today, officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan and the FSB of Russia detained a suspect in a series of grave violent crimes of the past years.

In 2011-2012, a wave of murders of elderly people swept through the Volga and Ural federal districts. More than twenty single women of advanced age were strangled by an unknown person.

As a result of operational search measures it was established that the offender used the credulity of his victims. Introducing himself as an employee of housing and social services, he passed unhindered in their apartments. Having committed a murder, he stole the savings of pensioners and escaped.

The police drew up the orientations, which were sent to all units of the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan, as well as to neighboring regions. In addition, the genetic material of the alleged perpetrator was collected from the crime scene. All these years the work of searching for him did not stop and today was crowned with a success. A set of examinations made it possible to identify the suspect. Today he was detained in an apartment on the Glavnaya street of Kazan. The suspect was previously tried under Articles 158 and 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Released in June 2010.

The man will be delivered to the investigation authorities in the near future,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.