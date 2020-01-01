“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, in a video conference mode, introduced the new chief to the personnel of the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory. By decree of the President of the Russian Federation, Major General of the Police Aleksandr Shcheglov has been appointed to this position.

The head of the agency noted that the newly appointed Chief had started his service as a militia precinct officer in the Novgorod Region, and during the last three years he headed the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory: “Now Aleksandr Nikolaevich has to solve the tasks of ensuring law and order in the Perm Territory. I am sure that his practical experience and organizational skills will be in full demand”.

The Minister stressed that the current situation in the region was stable: “A lot is being done by the personnel to improve the level of public safety and protect citizens from illegal encroachments. This year, the total number of crimes in the Territory decreased by 10%. There were fewer facts of intentional infliction of serious harm to health, acts of brigandage, robberies, thefts, including burglaries. The number of illegal acts committed by persons with a criminal record as well as persons under the influence of alcohol and drugs has decreased. It is gratifying that criminal activity on the part of underage has decreased. In many respects, this is the result of preventive measures implemented in cooperation with colleagues from the interested bodies and administration of the region”.

As Chairman of the Government Commission for the Prevention of Offenses, Vladimir Kolokoltsev drew attention to the importance of law enforcement activities within the framework of state programs. In the Perm Territory they receive serious funding for a rather wide range of positions.

At the same time, the Chief of the Russian MIA demanded from the new leader to step up efforts on a number of key areas of operational and service activities and, above all, to intensify the work on solving grave and especially grave crimes, including those of past years: “We need to again analyze in detail the materials of criminal cases and plan additional measures. A more systematic approach to documenting unlawful acts committed as part of an organized group or a criminal community should be provided.” IT crime needs to be more effectively addressed. Every day there are new ways of committing cyber theft and cyber fraud. This requires us to respond quickly and adequately, and to continuously improve the skills of our specialized staff”.

According to the Minister, the economic security of the Territory remains on the agenda, including the suppression of crimes committed in the field of logging, defense-industrial complex, as well as crimes related to the financial and credit sphere. Road safety and registration discipline should also be in the focus of attention of the new chief. The importance of improving the quality and shortening the waiting period at the provision of public services was emphasized.

“Police officers are now levied with additional responsibilities. They refer to implementation of measures to counter the spread of new coronavirus infection. All measures to solve this problem, including prevention of morbidity among personnel, please keep under your special control,” the head of the agency said.

Concluding the speech, Vladimir Kolokoltsev expressed confidence that Aleksandr Shcheglov would quickly enter into the swing of things and with the support of his deputies and entrusted team would ensure law and order in the Territory at the proper level.

For reference

Aleksandr Shcheglov began his service in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia as a militia precinct officer in the Novgorod Region. In the same region he worked in the internal security unit. For a number of years, he headed a district division of internal affairs. Then he held various senior positions at the regional level, including overseeing the activities of the entire operational bloc.

Since 2017, he was the Chief of the Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Trans-Baikal Territory.