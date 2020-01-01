“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Sverdlovsk Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Yekaterinburg, suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of a series of thefts of foreign-made cars.

The investigation found that the offenders specialized in the theft of Korean cars and Japanese SUVs. They actively used electronic devices in their illegal activities. For example, reprogrammed electronic engine control units were installed in the stolen cars. The cars equipped with an alarm system were opened with the help of code-grabbers and relays of the signal of contactless electronic keys.

The organized group have also developed a secrecy ensuring system. Stolen registration number plates were installed on the stolen vehicles. Escort vehicles were used to check the route and pass on information about police patrols to accomplices. The stolen cars were left in yards on the outskirts of Yekaterinburg and sold a few days later.

Currently, 12 episodes of the detainees’ unlawful activity have been documented. The total material damage exceeded 9.5 million rubles.

Seven alleged members of the organized group were detained with the power support of the Rosgvardia, four of whom had already been tried for similar crimes. During the searches, electronic devices intended for opening the doors of cars and starting the engine, government registration plates and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized from them. The offenders are accused of committing crimes under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to the detainees a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

To date, five stolen vehicles have been found. After the necessary investigative actions and procedural measures, the police will return them to their rightful owners,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.