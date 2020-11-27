About 40 residents of the Pavlovsky District became victims in the case of fraud committed by the director of a credit institution. According to the investigation, the income from the criminal activity equals already about 17 million rubles.

Beginning from October 30 to November 27, 2020, about 40 people applied to the MIA of Russia Inter-District Division “Pavlovsky” with reports that an employee of one of the credit institutions located in the city of Pavlovo had committed fraud against them.

Each of the applicants, one way or another, knew the suspect, trusted her, so without hesitation, disclosed to her confidential information on the approved loans, issued with her assistance. In all cases, the woman acted depending on the specific situation, documents were issued and the schedule of payments was developed by her on her own. Many victims trusted her so much that they knew their payment only from her words and had not seen any supporting documents on the loan. Some of them stated that they had applied for one loan, but in fact remained with two loans or with a larger loan.

The investigation established the involvement of the offender in fraudulent actions against 13 persons using her official position, and on the grounds of the crime, provided for by part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud committed on a particularly large scale”, a criminal case has been opened against her. The necessary verification measures are carried out on 24 statements of citizens, the results of which will make the basis of a procedural decision. As part of the instituted criminal proceedings, the necessary investigative actions aimed at documenting the criminal activity are carried out, victims are interrogated, a number of searches have been carried out, including the search at the residence of the offender.

On November 26, 2020, the woman was detained in the territory of Pavlovo in accordance with Article 91 of the Russian Criminal Procedure Code. The suspect was arrested on November 27. In accordance with the law, a penalty of up to 10 years in prison with a fine of up to 1 million rubles can be imposed for the commission of such a crime.