A representative of a credit institution contacted the MIA of Russia Inter-District Division “Kuraginsky”, and made a statement that company funds had been appropriated by its employee.

In the course of the operational search activities, ES&CC (economic security and combating the corruption) officers found that between March 2019 and October of this year, a 27-year-old employee of one of the financial institutions in Kuragino settlement committed theft of entrusted to her funds from the cash office. The offender misled the clients of the organization who applied for loans. When the application was approved, the girl contacted the borrowers and reported that their applications had been rejected. After that she received from the cash office the amount approved according to the loan agreement and disposed of it at her discretion. The total damage amounted to about 260 thousand rubles.

During the inspection, the head of the organization revealed a discrepancy in the signatures of clients, comparing the signatures on loan contracts and other documents. As a result, an audit was carried out. After visits to customers and calls to them it was found that 18 customers had not received those loans.

Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Division “Kuraginsky” initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Appropriation or embezzlement”. The sanction of this article presumes an imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.

With respect to the offender a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.