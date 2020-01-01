At night, while in his apartment, a criminal investigation officer of the MIA of Russia Division for the Taldomsky Urban District, police Lieutenant Anatoly Markin, saw that the attic in the house across the road was burning.

The policeman ran to help and met his neighbor at the entrance of the burning house. He asked her to report the fire to the police duty unit and the Ministry of Emergencies, and immediately went to the place of fire. Climbing into the attic, the policeman saw that a beam of the roof was in flames, and strong wind was rapidly fanning it.

The police officer began to ring the doors of the apartments and inform the residents of the fire. After that, one of the men living in the entrance, organized a “chain” through which the residents passed buckets of water from an upper-floor apartment to the attic. The operative stood at the head of the “chain” and personally poured water on the fire. Firefighters arrived to complete the fire extinguishing.

As a result of competent and prompt actions of the police officer, none of the residents of the house was injured.

Currently the issue of encouraging the police officer for conscientious performance of official duties is under consideration.