A 42-year-old national of one of the neighboring countries, suspected of involvement in drug trafficking, was detained by officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Obninsk.

The detention took place during the implementation of an operational combination, at the time the man was transferring prohibited substance to third parties.

Subsequently, the police found and seized a total of more than 11 kg of cannabis at the citizen's place of residence and in his garage.

According to law enforcement officials, the man dried and packaged the plant-based drug in the garage. Whether the defendant used wild plants as raw materials, or cultivated cannabis on his own, is to be established by the police in the near future.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect for the period of the investigation.