On November 29, the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Moshkovsky District received a report from the State Inspector of Animal Protection that while patrolling the territory he had noticed a suspicious car leaving the forest, its body and glass were snowed. The features of the car were handed over to officers of the police traffic patrol service.
A few hours later, at around 01.00 on the 5 km of the Moshkovo-Kayly road of the Moshkovsky District, traffic police officers detained a Chevrolet Tracker run by a 30-year-old resident of Novosibirsk. Two passengers, 38- and 39-year-old residents of Novosibirsk and Lipetsk regions without a criminal record, were in the cabin. It was established that one of the men with a “Vepr 308” gun had illegally hunted a Siberian roe deer and a hare.
As evidence, the police found in the trunk of the detained car a “Vepr 308” hunting shotgun, 21 cartridges, a hand-held headlight, carcasses of animals. Officers later established the exact place of the animals’ slaughter.
A criminal investigation was initiated pursuant to part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal hunting”). The issue of selecting a preventive measure with regard to the suspects is being considered. The investigation is underway.
