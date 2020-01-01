“An 83-year-old woman applied to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Konakovsky District, and reported the theft of 300,000 rubles from her house.

An investigative team immediately went to the scene. The police found out that during the daytime, when the pensioner left the house and went to the homestead, the offender entered the premises through the back entrance and stole the money.

Forensic experts at the scene seized micro-particles as well as a medical mask. According to the results of the examination, it was possible to define the genotype and identify the alleged offender - a previously convicted unemployed resident of the city of Tver. Patrol crews and outfits of the city’s operational services were sent to search for her.

Inspectors of a detached specialized battalion of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region stopped the car in which the suspect moved in the Kalininsky District. She was detained by criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Konakovsky District

A criminal case under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation was instituted. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainee. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.