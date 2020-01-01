“Operatives of the MIA Inter-Municipal Administration “Balashikhinskoye” detained a suspect in the theft of props used by the Mosfilm company for film shooting.

A resident of Moscow reported to the police the break-in of a van parked on Alleynaya Street in the city of Balashikha. According to him, his transport cases, electrical equipment, umbrellas, trays, coffee pairs, glasses and alcohol disappeared from the car. Money replicas and two bottles of artificial blood were also stolen.

As it turned out, the stolen items were film props, which the victim in between shootings kept in the vehicle of his friend. The damage amounted to 217,000 rubles.

In the course of operational search activities, the theft suspect was detained. He turned out to be a citizen of one of the neighboring countries. Police found some of the stolen items in his car.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Balashikhinskoye” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.