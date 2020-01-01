“Operatives of the MIA Inter-Municipal Administration “Balashikhinskoye” detained a suspect in the theft of props used by the Mosfilm company for film shooting.
A resident of Moscow reported to the police the break-in of a van parked on Alleynaya Street in the city of Balashikha. According to him, his transport cases, electrical equipment, umbrellas, trays, coffee pairs, glasses and alcohol disappeared from the car. Money replicas and two bottles of artificial blood were also stolen.
As it turned out, the stolen items were film props, which the victim in between shootings kept in the vehicle of his friend. The damage amounted to 217,000 rubles.
In the course of operational search activities, the theft suspect was detained. He turned out to be a citizen of one of the neighboring countries. Police found some of the stolen items in his car.
Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Balashikhinskoye” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.