One of the five national development goals of the Russian Federation for the period until 2030, set by the President of the Russian Federation, is the digital transformation of key sectors of the economy and social sphere, as well as public administration.

One of the main areas of digital transformation of the Russian MIA is the transition to electronic documents of personal storage and their “doubles” in the information environment.

The Russian MIA, together with the Ministry of Digitization of Russia, the Government of Moscow, other interested state bodies and the business community is working on approaches to conducting an experiment to launch a passport with an electronic information carrier in the city of Moscow, and its subsequent rolling out to the entire territory of the country.

It is assumed that an electronic passport, as well as a supplementing mobile application, will be the key to public and commercial services, will provide all citizens with a qualified electronic signature. A passport with an electronic information carrier will be characterized by better security than the paper one, practicality, durability, and if you lose it will be possible to block it quickly.

This document will be a plastic card of domestic production the size of a bank (ID1 format) with an electronic data carrier. It will contain the data contained in the current paper passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation (registration at the place of residence, marital status, children). At the same time, the basic information about the citizen will be indicated on the plastic card itself.

The basic data of an electronic passport can be read using a mobile application without additional costs from citizens and businesses.

Approaches to organizing the work of all interested parties are discussed at different levels, including the Government of the Russian Federation.

The main parameters of the project will be determined within the framework of the project for creating the infrastructure of registration, issuance and application of a passport with an electronic data carrier, the responsibility for which was assumed by the Russian Ministry Digitization.

Preparatory work for the launch of the electronic passport, both legal and technical, in the pilot zone of Moscow is planned to take place in the period until December 1, 2021.