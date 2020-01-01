“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of illegal cultivation of drug plants, the production and mailing of narcotics.

It was preliminarily established that two residents of Krasnoyarsk in a rented apartment equipped a greenhouse, where they grew hemp. It was hidden from strangers behind a fake wall dividing the room. The greenhouse was equipped with lighting, air conditioning, automatic watering and temperature control systems.

During the search, the police seized 20 pots of plants, as well as 340 grams of ready for use marijuana.

In addition, at the post office the police found and seized a parcel addressed to one of the detainees. It contained cat scratching posts with eight bags of marijuana weighing more than 650 grams hidden inside. According to one of the versions, the suspect had sent the parcel to himself from Volgograd, where he also had a drug plantation.

Criminal proceedings were instituted against the defendants on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 4 of Article 228.1 and part 2 of Article 231 of the RF Criminal Code. The court chose in respect of one detainee a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody and in respect of the other - recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.