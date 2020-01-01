“Police Captain Vladimir Vysotsky, precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Division for the Loktevsky District of the Altai Territory, solved a grave crime and detained the crime suspect.

The duty-unit received a statement from the teachers of the school in the village of Georgievka that near the school an aggressive man was threatening to stab one of the pupils. The teenager was in the schoolyard with other children at the time. It was them who, seeing the incident, ran into the building and asked the teachers for help.

Having received information about the incident, the police precinct officer Vladimir Vysotsky arrived on the scene in a few minutes. The offender managed to escape. The police captain found him outside the village shop with a knife in his hand. Using a fighting technique, the policeman disarmed the offender and delivered him to the police station. A juvenile officer and an interrogator also arrived there to clarify all the circumstances.

It turned out that the man had recently come from one of the neighboring countries and settled in the house of his 86-year-old mother in the village of Georgievka. It was also found that the teenager, who had been threatened by the detainee in the schoolyard, had previously helped the elderly woman in the house.

During the conversation, the detainee suddenly spoke rudely of his mother and said that she was no longer alive. The precinct officer reacted instantly and went to the house where the pensioner lived. He found her body in the garden behind one of the buildings under the snow and branches.

Zmeyinogorsky Inter-District Investigation Division of the Investigation Administration of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Competent and timely actions of police Captain Vladimir Vysotsky allowed to solve a grave crime, to quickly detain the armed offender and to ensure the safety of other villagers,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.