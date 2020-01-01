Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kavkazsky District completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 32-year old resident of the settlement of Stepnoy, the Kavkazsky District, on the grounds of offenses under parts 3 and 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation, the defendant, being the chief accountant of two enterprises, performed additionally the duties of a cashier and when receiving money from the bank overstated, from the start, the amounts of receipts as compared to those actually needed for the needs of enterprises, and then stole them and disposed of them at her own discretion. As a result of those illegal actions of the offender within three years the organizations suffered property damage totaling about 1,800,000 rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was her.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kavkazsky District collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.