Inspectors of the 5th Battalion 2nd Regiment of the Road Patrol Service (Southern) of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region on the 78th km of the M7 Volga road stopped a foreign-made vehicle for a check of documents.

During the conversation, the 36-year-old driver of the foreign-made car was behaving suspiciously and was very nervous. The traffic police decided to inspect the vehicle. In the back seat of the car, Traffic Police inspectors found a bag containing 40 polymer packages containing a powdered substance.

An investigative team of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Orekhovo-Zuyevo was called to the scene. All the found substances were seized and sent for research, which concluded that the samples of powder were a drug mephedrone weighing about 20 kilograms.

The offender explained that he was transporting the drug from the Belgorod Region for the purpose of its further sale through caches in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.