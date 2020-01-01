The policemen visited the Vologda State Dairy Academy named after Vereschagin, where they held classes in law with foreign students. Officers of the Center for Countering Extremism (CCE) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region, together with representatives of the clergy and the Tajik diaspora, reminded the students of the importance of adhering to generally accepted norms of behavior, explained the provisions of anti-extremist and migration legislation of the Russian Federation.

A very important topic was the observance of information security rules on the Internet, as recently the number of remote frauds has increased. Also, officers of the CCE told about the work to suppress the facts of posting in social networks and blogosphere provocative materials on religious and inter-ethnic issues. The police reminded the students that the law provides administrative and criminal liability for such acts.

During the meeting, the police gave detailed answers and consultations to the students, including those on the possibility of work during the training period, employment after graduation from the academy, organization of joint sports and cultural events.