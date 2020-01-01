“The Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Krasnodar Territory completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against two local women charged with committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, the offenders were co-founders of a construction company. They attracted money from citizens through the conclusion of contracts for the purchase and sale of residential and non-residential premises in an apartment building in the settlement of Yuzhny of the Krasnodar Territory. However, the obligations to connect the capital construction facility to utilities, commission it and put it into operation were not fulfilled. The apartments have not been transferred to the owners. The offenders disposed of the received funds at their discretion.

As a result of the unlawful activities, 196 victims suffered a damage totaling more than 150 million rubles. The investigation of the criminal case was under the control of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory.

To ensure the execution of the sentence in the part of the civil suit, on the request of the preliminary investigation authorities, the court imposed an arrest on the defendants’ property worth in total more than 60 million rubles.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Dinsky District Court of the Krasnodar Territory for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.