“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vologda, as a result of operational and investigative measures, detained two suspects of a robbery attack on the office of a financial institution located in Leningradskaya Street.
A few days ago, a representative of the organization reported a robbery attack to the police. According to him, masked offenders broke into the bank and tied up one of the employees. Threatening with a knife, they forced another woman, to go into the office and open the safe. The accomplices took the money from it and then fled.
The police conducted a special operation to detain the suspects simultaneously in different areas of the city of Vologda. A part of the stolen property was seized by the Police.
The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vologda instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. One of the suspects has been taken into custody. A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen in respect of his accomplice,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.
