“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow together with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Department for Moscow and the Moscow Region suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of executing illegal banking transactions.

According to the available information, the offenders were looking for low-income citizens. For a remuneration of twenty thousand rubles some of them were offered to become the CEOs of imaginary construction companies. Others - to act as customers of the construction of various facilities, including cottages and an equestrian complex. Then the fake counterparties entered into fictitious construction contracts. The allegedly made payments were confirmed by payment orders.

According to the investigation, subsequently several accomplices, who had a legal education, on the basis of general proxies, filed lawsuits with courts on behalf of their construction customers for non-fulfillment of contractual obligations. After rulings passed in favor of the plaintiffs, bailiffs collected money from the defendants and transferred it to the individuals controlled by the group, who received the money at the bank.

According to preliminary data, members of the organized group received a commission of 14.5% of the total amount for their services. The income from the illegal activities exceeded 66 million rubles.

The Investigative Unit of the Investigative Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search activities, the alleged organizer of the illegal scheme and three of his accomplices were detained at residence addresses in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

Investigators, with the participation of operatives and the Rosgvardia, conducted 18 searches, during which bank cards, keys to the Bank-Customer system, SIM cards, communications equipment, as well as other items and documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

In addition, forged official IDs of one of the security agencies and items similar to firearms and ammunition to them, as well as packages with an unknown substance of plant origin were found. The seized items were sent for a forensic study, the results of which will make the basis of a procedural decision. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.