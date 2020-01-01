“Officers of the police patrol-post service of the MIA of Russian Division for the Urban District of Vnukovo, Moscow, detained the man suspected of stealing a dog.

According to available information, a local resident with his wife and child came to a grocery store, located on Rasskazovskaya Street. He tied his dog, Wally, to the railing at the entrance and went shopping. Leaving the store, the man did not find his pet and turned to the territorial police division.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the District of Vnukovo of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police detained the suspect. He turned to be a previously convicted resident of the Moscow Region. He explained that he had noticed a tied dog near a store and decided to take it for himself.

Currently, with respect to the defendant a preventive measure has been selected in the form of his own recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The dog was handed over to the owners. They thanked the police officers for their professionalism and responsiveness,” said the spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.