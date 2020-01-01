Today, the 23rd meeting of the Coordinating Council of the Heads of the Competent Bodies of the Member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on Combating Illegal Migration took place at the CSTO Crisis Response Centre in a video conference mode.

The event was attended by representatives of all the States of the Organization. The Russian delegation was headed by First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy. By voting, his candidacy was re-elected as Chairman of the Coordinating Council for the next three years.

In the framework of the meeting, the participants discussed the most pressing issues to date related to the stay of foreign nationals in the territories of the states during the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19, as well as the legislative measures taken by the states to prevent the spread of the infection.

it was noted, that generally the situation related to the migration of people in the CSTO region remained stable and controlled. At the same time, the members of the Coordinating Council noted that the work to counter illegal migration and the associated risks would continue. In 2021, the international operation “Illegal migrant” will be carried out.

Interim results of the implementation of the CSTO Action Plan for the development of a collective system to counter the illegal migration for the period until 2025 have been summed up. The CSTO Secretariat, together with the competent bodies of the CSTO member states, is recommended to continue working on a draft agreement on cooperation in countering the illegal migration, with account of the proposals of the CSTO member states.

As a result of the event, the Protocol was signed. The next meeting will take place in the state presiding in the CSTO in 2021 – the Republic of Tajikistan.

The parties expressed gratitude to the General Staffs of the CSTO member states for providing a platform for the meeting. The constructive nature of the event was also noted.