“Today, with the participation of officers of the Russian Bureau of Interpol and the Russian FPS, two defendants charged with crimes committed on the territory of the Russian Federation were delivered to Moscow from Barcelona.

In November 2018, on the basis of the request of the MIA of Russia GA for the Sverdlovsk Region, a citizen of one of the neighboring countries, Yevgeny Germanovich, was put on the international wanted list. Criminal proceedings were instituted against him on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

According to the available information, the defendant, hoping to get a material benefit, tried together with an accomplice to sell synthetic drugs through the on-line store he had created.

In addition, for committing a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, Aleksandr Derek was put on the wanted list. In December 2013, the defendant, using their trusting relationship, asked his friend for a loan of 3 million rubles to buy a house in Krasnodar. Another 4 million for the repair of the purchased real estate, he borrowed from a second friend. The offender assured the lenders that in case of non-repayment of debt they would receive the mentioned property. After getting the desired amount, the man refused to repay the debt, and the house was registered to another person. The victims were therefore deprived of the opportunity to get their money back.

Both defendants were detained in Spain and delivered to Russia today. The extradition took place at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.