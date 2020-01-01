A local resident made a statement of the theft to the duty-unit of police division for the Adlersky District of Sochi. The woman explained to the police that that a safe with jewelry had disappeared from her dorm room. The total damage amounted to about 850,000 rubles.

Police officers who arrived at the indicated address inspected the scene, interviewed possible eyewitnesses and made an orientation for the search for the suspect, which was circulated to all the police crews on duty.

As a result of the operative-search activities the Police established the identity and whereabouts of the offender. The previously convicted 33-year-old local resident was detained by law-enforcers at his place of residence and taken to the police division for further investigation.

It was established that the offender, being a relative of the victim, knew where she kept the jewelry and, taking advantage of the complainant's temporary absence, stole the safe. It was found that the offender sold the stolen jewelry to a pawnshop, and disposed of the proceeds at his own discretion.

Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi have instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the man.