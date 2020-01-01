The duty unit of the Kazan Linear Administration on Transport of the MIA of Russia received a statement from the head of a commercial organization about the theft of cargo on the way to its destination. A hydraulic rescue tool was stolen. The owner suffered material damage worth more than 450,000 rubles. The owner suffered material damage exceeding 450 thousand rubles.

In the course of operational activities, officers of the unit for fighting thee criminal infringements on the cargos of the Linear Administration identified a suspect in the theft. On one of the Internet services for posting ads about goods, operatives found a message about the sale of the stolen tool. A 53-year-old resident of the Chuvash Republic was detained during the test purchase.

It has been established that the suspect, being an employee of one of the structural units of the transport company and having access to cargo containers, committed the theft in October this year.

Currently the police established the involvement of the suspect in other episodes of criminal activity. For a long time he committed theft of various goods from freight trains at the Yudino station of the Gorky Railway, together with two of his accomplices - employees of the same organization.

During searches at the places of residence of the suspects, expensive tools, outer clothing, as well as electronic and household appliances were seized.

The Privozhsky Investigation Administration on Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under paragraph “a” of part 2, paragraph “c” of part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”.

For two of the suspects the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, the third is under recognizance of non-exit.