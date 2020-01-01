The police found that for five years a woman, born in 1973, working as an accountant and cashier, stole money belonging to a dental firm. Being the only accountant of wages, the defendant overstated the payroll of the employees, then forged their signatures in a false cash order and subsequently appropriated the excessively accrued wages. The total damage exceeded 7 million 470 thousand rubles.

During the investigation, a huge amount of work was done, more than 100 witnesses were interrogated, 6 voluminous handwriting examinations and 2 forensic accounting examinations were carried out.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the offender on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years. With respect to the defendant a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Beryozovsky District Court for consideration on the merits.